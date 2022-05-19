AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Given New $1.25 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $1.25 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoWeb in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoWeb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

AUTO stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,238. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 68.38% and a negative net margin of 14.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $3,308,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

