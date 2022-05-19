Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.14% of Avalara worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $238,704,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 1,459.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 494,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 27.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after buying an additional 221,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,280 shares of company stock worth $6,038,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

AVLR traded up $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $78.29. 6,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,152. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.78.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

