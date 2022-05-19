Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Up 7.4%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 3,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 500,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $528.33 million and a PE ratio of -5.65.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 12,036 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $34,422.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,895 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 829,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 132,663 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.