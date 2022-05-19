Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Up 7.4%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 3,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 500,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $528.33 million and a PE ratio of -5.65.
In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 12,036 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $34,422.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,895 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 829,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 132,663 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
