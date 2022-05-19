Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Christian Asmar Buys 250,000 Shares

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $4,461,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after buying an additional 271,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

