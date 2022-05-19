Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.06 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.51 EPS.

AVID stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. 16,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 66.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

