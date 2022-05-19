Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. Avient reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Avient by 31.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avient by 137.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Avient by 74.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 123,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 52,945 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 389,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Avient has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.