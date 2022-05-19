Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris Sells 7,627 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

