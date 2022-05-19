AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10).

Several research firms recently commented on AVRO. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AVROBIO by 175.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 332,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AVROBIO by 161.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 913,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 564,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

