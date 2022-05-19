AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) by 686.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,609 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of AVROBIO worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth $148,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 30.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AVROBIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVRO shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.