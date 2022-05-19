Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 15,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Get Awilco Drilling alerts:

Awilco Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Awilco Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awilco Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.