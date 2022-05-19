AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($27.08) to €28.00 ($29.17) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($31.77) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXA from €35.00 ($36.46) to €32.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($30.73) to €29.00 ($30.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. 113,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. AXA has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.3754 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

About AXA (Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.