Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 296,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

