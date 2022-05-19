Axe (AXE) Achieves Market Cap of $74,462.48

Axe (AXE) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Axe has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market cap of $74,462.48 and approximately $3.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00221686 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000497 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

