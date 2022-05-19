Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.

AZTA traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.94. Azenta has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azenta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

