Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BADFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

BADFF stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

