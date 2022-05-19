Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Lowered to C$36.25 at Acumen Capital

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Acumen Capital from C$37.00 to C$36.25 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDGI. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.25.

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$28.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$989.38 million and a P/E ratio of -86.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.67. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$22.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

