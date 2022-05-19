Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,421 Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sensus Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SRTS opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.52. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 62.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $512,292.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,218. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

