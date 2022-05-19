Bailard Inc. Buys New Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of SWCH opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 836.46 and a beta of 0.71. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

