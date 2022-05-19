Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 15,140 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. Citigroup cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

