Bailard Inc. Cuts Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brunswick by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.04%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

