Bailard Inc. Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of BK opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

