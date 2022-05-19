Bailard Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $12.65 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $385.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

