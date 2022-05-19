Bailard Inc. Has $211,000 Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Timberland Bancorp worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 35.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 38.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $327,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $988,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

