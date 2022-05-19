Bailard Inc. Has $218,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,409,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,419,000 after buying an additional 92,105 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Amphenol by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amphenol by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $67.97 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.83.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

