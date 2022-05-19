Bailard Inc. Has $226,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in KeyCorp by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY opened at $18.51 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

