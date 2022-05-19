Bailard Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,919,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 38,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 53,968 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

