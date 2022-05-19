Bailard Inc. Has $256,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,386,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,306,000 after buying an additional 615,632 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,620,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,059,000 after buying an additional 2,378,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

