Bailard Inc. Invests $234,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

