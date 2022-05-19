Bailard Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 326,989 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Wolfe Research cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

