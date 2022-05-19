Bailard Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $892,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 58.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJI opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJI. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

