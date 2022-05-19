Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 728,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in CSX by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

