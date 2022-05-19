Bailard Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Calix by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Calix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Calix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calix by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 379,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

