Bailard Inc. Purchases New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

