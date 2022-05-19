Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,500 Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTOR stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Meritor had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

