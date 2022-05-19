Bailard Inc. Sells 1,122 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UDR by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UDR by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in UDR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

UDR Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.