Bailard Inc. Sells 16,729 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,705,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.61 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

