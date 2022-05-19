Bailard Inc. Sells 16,729 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,705,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.95 million, a P/E ratio of 216.61 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.