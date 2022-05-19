Bailard Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $141.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.24. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.