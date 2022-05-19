Bailard Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Xperi by 43.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $5,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xperi by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xperi by 92.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Xperi in the third quarter worth about $4,789,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $22.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPER shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

