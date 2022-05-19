Bailard Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

