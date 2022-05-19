Bailard Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 96.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.47 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Acuity Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.