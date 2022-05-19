Bailard Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.05% of Alta Equipment Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after acquiring an additional 224,037 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE ALTG opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $348.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.71. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $250,065.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Greenawalt bought 8,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $85,026.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,795,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,809,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 246,926 shares of company stock worth $2,741,159 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.