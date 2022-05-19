Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Thryv during the second quarter worth about $1,463,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 270,979 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,339,341 shares of company stock worth $65,637,590. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of THRY opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $835.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

