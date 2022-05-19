Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATR stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $234.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter.

NATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

