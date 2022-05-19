Banano Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $125,357.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,620.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.00645334 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00015279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,879.71 or 1.00027410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

