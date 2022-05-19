Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Acquires £158,177.88 in Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEOGet Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 11,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,372 ($16.91) per share, for a total transaction of £158,177.88 ($194,992.46).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 16th, Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 22,788 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($16.61) per share, for a total transaction of £306,954.36 ($378,395.41).
  • On Thursday, May 12th, Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 84,007 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($15.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,055,127.92 ($1,300,700.10).
  • On Monday, March 7th, Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 5,000 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.01) per share, for a total transaction of £48,700 ($60,034.52).

BGEO stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,354 ($16.69). 46,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,023. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 960 ($11.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,696 ($20.91). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,222.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,414.45.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

