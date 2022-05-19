Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Acquires £158,177.88 in Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 11,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,372 ($16.91) per share, for a total transaction of £158,177.88 ($194,992.46).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 22,788 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($16.61) per share, for a total transaction of £306,954.36 ($378,395.41).

On Thursday, May 12th, Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 84,007 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($15.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,055,127.92 ($1,300,700.10).

On Monday, March 7th, Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 5,000 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.01) per share, for a total transaction of £48,700 ($60,034.52).

BGEO stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,354 ($16.69). 46,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,023. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 960 ($11.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,696 ($20.91). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,222.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,414.45.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.