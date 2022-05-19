Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FedEx were worth $159,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,455,000 after acquiring an additional 91,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $203.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

