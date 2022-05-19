Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179,710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $144,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $412.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $509.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 374.77, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $406,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.00.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.