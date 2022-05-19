Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Altria Group worth $119,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,385,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 111,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 89,106 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 85,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

