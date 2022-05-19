Bank of Montreal Can Has $149.30 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 341,814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $149,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

UPS opened at $172.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.52 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

